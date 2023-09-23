SWAT called to Hazelwood after robbery, police say

PITTSBURGH — SWAT units have been called to an incident in Hazelwood.
Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 5600 block of 2nd Avenue at around 5:28 p.m.
HAPPENING NOW: SWAT units & Pittsburgh police are along Second Ave. in Hazelwood. Police say 2 possibly armed people have barricaded themselves after a robbery. Working to find out more: @WPXIhttps://t.co/2fuMJZSHNC pic.twitter.com/8JCkOHTq99— Antoinette DelBel (@AnnieDelBel) September 23, 2023
Pittsburgh Police say two people have barricaded themselves after a street robbery.
They are believed to be armed.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
Channel 11 has a crew on the scene and is actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
