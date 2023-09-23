SWAT called to Hazelwood after robbery, police say

PITTSBURGH — SWAT units have been called to an incident in Hazelwood.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 5600 block of 2nd Avenue at around 5:28 p.m.

HAPPENING NOW: SWAT units & Pittsburgh police are along Second Ave. in Hazelwood. Police say 2 possibly armed people have barricaded themselves after a robbery. Working to find out more: ⁦@WPXI⁩https://t.co/2fuMJZSHNC pic.twitter.com/8JCkOHTq99 — Antoinette DelBel (@AnnieDelBel) September 23, 2023

Pittsburgh Police say two people have barricaded themselves after a street robbery.

They are believed to be armed.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew on the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group