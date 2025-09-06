Penn Hills police officer rescues kitten from vehicle’s engine compartment

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A different side of police work was on display in Penn Hills recently.

The Penn Hills Police Department is recognizing Sgt. Martinelli for going above and beyond the call of duty to help a neighbor in need.

Police say Martinelli went to a resident’s home to rescue a kitten that was stuck inside the engine compartment of her vehicle.

Police praised Martinelli for the kindness and dedication he showed, without hesitation.

“Whether it’s protecting our neighborhoods, mentoring youth while working in the schools or simply rolling up his sleeves to help a neighbor in need, Sgt. Martinelli embodies what community policing is all about,” officials stated in a social media post.

