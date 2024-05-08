Penn Hills School District names new safety director

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills School District is getting a new safety director. One of the first things they want to tackle is to make sure that every hallway in the district is monitored and safe.

In 2022, the district voted to launch its first-ever police department. They selected Keith Lazaron as director of safety, but after a few short months, he resigned leaving the plan in limbo.

“We feel we needed to make a change to have more consistency. We wanted students to have relationships with our security staff each and every day,” Superintendent John Mozzocio said.

With a new superintendent in place, the district recently announced Don Johnson as their new director of safety.

Johnson is a former state trooper with 25 years of law enforcement experience and serves as a local youth basketball coach.

“I’m trying to bring back the entire village mentality get the parents more involved get the community involved to make our school system better,” Johnson said.

Mozzocio told Channel 11 that the district hoped Johnson’s ties to the community would help unify the safety plan.

“The staff that will start at the beginning of next year will be district staff,” Mozzocio explained. “They will be under our wing, we feel we need to make a change to have more consistency.”

Security guards will no longer be outsourced. In the past, the district used various companies.

Instead, Johnson plans to hire 35 security employees, five will be armed and placed inside each district building.

Johnson says in addition he’ll continue to partner with Penn Hills police, will create a student-led safety board and is looking into a community advisory board as well.

“We have to start focusing on the good in our kids and not the bad,” Johnson said.

The new security team will be in place by the start of next school year.

