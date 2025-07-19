Penn State to purchase house of banned fraternity tied to 2017 hazing death

Penn State will buy the fraternity house tied to a deadly 2017 hazing incident.

NBC News affiliate WJAC reports that on Friday, the university’s board agreed to buy the former Beta Theta Pi house for $7.3 million.

Timothy Piazza died at age 19 after a pledge event at that fraternity in 2017. Police say Piazza drank large amounts of alcohol during an initiation event known as the “obstacle course.” Piazza fell multiple times during the event and was found unresponsive the following morning.

It took fraternity members 40 minutes after finding him unconscious to call for help.

Several fraternity members faced charges after Piazza’s death, including the president and vice president of the fraternity at the time, who pleaded guilty to 14 counts of hazing and one count of reckless endangerment.

Beta Theta Pi is banned from Penn State.

