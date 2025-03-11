Local

Penn State trustees approve proposal to name Beaver Stadium’s field after home renovation company

University Park, PA — Penn State’s Board of Trustees has approved a proposal that would sponsor Beaver Stadium’s football field.

NBC News affiliate WJAC reports that a proposal to name the field as West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium was approved by a 22-8 vote.

The university’s Board of Trustees accepted a $50 million gift from the Werzyn family and West Shore Home renovation company in exchange for the naming rights.

BJ Werzyn, the founder of West Shore Home, is a 1999 Penn State graduate and a Johnstown native.

