PennDOT, AAA team up for Yellow Dot program to save lives

PITTSBURGH — You might start to notice yellow dot stickers on the rear windows of cars. It’s part of a statewide program to help save lives.

PennDOT’s Yellow Dot program is designed to help first responders access critical medical information in a time of need. If a person is involved in a car accident or suffers from a medical emergency and cannot properly communicate, the system will help medics know more about the patient.

“It is a cooperative program – the Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation, Health and Aging, the state police, turnpike, as well as first responders and law enforcement,” said Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central.

Those who enroll in the free program receive a Yellow Dot decal to place on the lower left section of their car’s rear window. They’ll also fill out a Yellow Dot booklet, listing an emergency contact, medications they’re taking, allergy information, and their doctor’s name and number. If first responders see the decal on the car, they’ll know to look for that booklet in your glove compartment, so they’ll have vital information quickly.

“Anyone can take advantage of it. You don’t necessarily have to be a senior, especially if you have other medical conditions where it may be important to communicate that information,” Podguski said.

AAA held a clinic in Greensburg Friday for people to sign up and plans to hold several others in the coming months (listed below). You can also sign up online at PennDOT’s website. https://www.penndot.pa.gov/TravelInPA/Pages/Yellow-Dot.aspx

Friday, Aug. 11

AAA North Hills Branch Office (with Allegheny County Health Department)

4790 McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh

Thursday, Sept. 14

AAA Uniontown Branch Office (with Highway Safety Network)

209 Walmart Dr., Uniontown

Tuesday, Oct. 10

AAA Washington Branch Office (with Highway Safety Network)

196 Murtland Ave., Washington PA

