‘She’ll live on forever’: Community mourns loss of toddler struck, killed by car in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — In North Versailles Thursday night, emotions were high as mourners came together to pay tribute to 1-year-old Arionna Porter.

The smiley, baby-shark-loving toddler lost her life Tuesday when she was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Eastland Apartment Complex where she lived. Arionna’s mother Ariel Coover says this support means everything.

“It meant so much to me I didn’t think so many people would be here. That just goes to show how loved she was by everyone,” said Coover.

North Versailles police shut down the typically packed East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard in both directions as family, friends, and community members released balloons and set off fireworks to honor a little girl taken away far too soon.

“I love her so much and I wish she could be here but she can’t but she’ll live on forever in my heart,” said Coover.

East Allegheny School District members were also at the vigil Thursday, offering their condolences and support as Arionna’s older brother is a student.

“Tonight it’s all about sweet Arionna and us being here for Alexander who is a student in our school going into third grade,” said Joe DiLucente, the superintendent of East Allegheny School District.

DiLucente says even though it’s summertime and school is out, East Allegheny will offer resources for those who may need counseling or other support.

Authorities say Arionna was killed after a neighbor hit her with his SUV. He reportedly stopped immediately and complied with police, but so far has not been charged.

Coover said, I just hope he’s held accountable for his actions, that’s all I hope.”

The death has been ruled an accident. Allegheny County Police have yet to name the driver or say if that person will face charges or not.

