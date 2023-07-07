Local

Local Shop 'n Save cited for rodent infestation, other safety issues

By WPXI.com News Staff

Allegheny County Health Department - WPXI

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A local Shop ‘n Save was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for a pest infestation and other safety issues.

According to the report, the Shop ‘n Save along 5th Avenue in McKeesport had multiple violations during a recent inspection.

The report states that food was adulterated by pests with urine on and in cookies, tortillas and nuts.

Inspectors also found evidence of an active rodent infestation, including chewed products with fresh droppings.

At least five aisles had droppings on multiple shelves.

Multiple dead rodents were found in traps across the store.

