PennDOT announces local Paint the Plow contest winners

PITTSBURGH — Several area high schools were named winners in PennDOT’s annual Paint the Plow contest, which simultaneously highlights safe winter driving and showcases student art.

As Channel 11 previously reported, students from 26 area high schools in three districts created artwork on snowplow blades under the theme “Don’t race. Allow some space.”

In all, the public voted on more than 78 designs from across the state, and PennDOT officials just announced the local “fan favorite” winning designs:

District 10: Keystone High School of Clarion County

District 11: New Brighton Area High Schoolof Beaver County

District 12: Yough Senior High School of Westmoreland County

Two area schools also nabbed “judges’ pick awards,” selected by a panel of PennDOT representatives.

In District 11, the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf of Allegheny County earned the recognition. In District 12, Central Westmoreland CTC of Westmoreland County got the award. Judges agreed that both entries stood out for their creativity and connection to the winter safety message.

Now, the student-painted plow blades will be put into service on state-owned highways throughout the winter season.

