PennDOT begins training plow drivers in Westmoreland County

LATROBE, Pa. — PennDOT is making sure its crews are well-prepared for upcoming winter weather.

Operators have been participating in a specialized training session in Latrobe that will run until Nov. 7.

A course made up of bright orange cones is set up to help them get accustomed to the machines.

They use a wing plow, which PennDOT describes as a dual-blade system that allows drivers to clear wider areas with fewer passes.

“Training our operators on the proper use of wing plows is crucial as we prepare for winter weather,” said PennDOT District 12 Assistant District Executive for Maintenance Robb Dean. “With the capabilities of wing plows, we can ensure that our roads are cleared more effectively, allowing for safer travel for all drivers.”

Despite the current preparation, PennDOT said they are still in need of some help.

“We’re still looking to hire additional operators for the wintertime. We’ve had a lot of success so far, but we are still in need of more drivers,” Dean said.

Residents are asked to drive slowly and give the plows plenty of space once they see them out on the road.

