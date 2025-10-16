PennDOT looking for thousands of temporary workers; begins preparations for winter weather

PennDOT is looking to hire thousands of temporary workers as it prepares for winter weather.

The department is looking for people to operate its 2,600 plot trucks on the 40,000 roads under their jurisdiction.

Those trucks will include cellular technology that will allow residents to track where the vehicles are and which roads were last plowed. That information will be accessible on www.511PA.com.

PennDOT said, in addition to drivers, it is looking for diesel and automotive mechanics, transportation construction inspects and engineers.

Over $207 million has been budgeted for winter operations. Already, PennDOT plans to have 4,700 workers in action and has more than 512,000 tons of salt across the state. Officials say its all to keep residents safe.

“We do our best to stay on top of winter weather to make the Pennsylvania Turnpike as safe as we can – because safety is core to our values, but we also need motorists to use safe driving habits and exercise caution during winter weather conditions,” Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Director of Maintenance John DelRicci said. “As we gear up for winter, we need to work collectively to keep our employees and customers safe. Avoid driving during winter weather events when possible and when it’s not – reduce your speed, exercise extreme caution when you see amber or green lights and give plenty of distance between yourself and the plow trucks.”

PennDOT said winter weather caused 8,329 crashes across the state last year, which led to 29 deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries. They said 11 people who died were not wearing a seat belt and that 17 other deaths were the result of a vehicle traveling too fast in the winter conditions.

Drivers are reminded to have the following supplies if they are heading out in winter weather:

Food

Water

Blankets

Extra gloves and hats

Cell phone charger

Hand or foot warmers

Windshield brush and scraper

Specialized items like medications or baby and pet supplies

PennDOT has also created a complete winter guide. Click here for more information on PennDOT’s winter plan.

