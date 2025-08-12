PennDOT considering plans to overhaul busy interchange in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Changes may be on the horizon for Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard) and the Route 3016 Franklin Avenue interchange in Aliquippa.

PennDOT says the potential changes will allow for safer access to downtown Aliquippa and the Aliquippa Industrial Park.

Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker says he would like to see the Route 51 land bridge demolished, and then the creation of an intersection with traffic lights.

“I’m born and raised here, 50 years of my life. I’ve been here and this has been a headache for the city as a whole and it’s residents,” Walker said. “It’s an all-hands-on-deck callout to get this done.”

Walker says this redesign could help open up Aliquippa and spur economic growth.

“Instead of just passing Aliquippa, you can actually take a visit to us,” Walker said.

Walker says the busy intersection gives drivers little space to accelerate and decelerate, including trucks from the industrial park. Walker says the intersection is also a prime spot for speeding.

Walter says these changes are a matter of life and death.

“We’ve had countless accidents, a loss of life, NyKasia Johnson. She lost her life and the goal is to name this street after her, to honor her,” said Walker.

PennDOT says the project could cost up to $19 million, with a projected start date in the spring of 2027.

PennDOT and Walker encourage the public to voice their opinions on the proposed changes here.

