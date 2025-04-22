PennDOT has 3 more Real ID Days scheduled before enforcement deadline

PITTSBURGH — With federal Real ID enforcement beginning in just over two weeks, PennDOT officials say they’re still committed to making it as convenient as possible for Pennsylvanians to obtain a Real ID.

The agency is holding three more Real ID Days. Two before the May 7 deadline, on April 28 and May 5, and one after on May 12.

The April 28 Real ID Days will be held from 8:30 AM – 4:15 PM at 57 locations. Click here for a complete list of centers that will be open.

To get one, you’ll need to bring your birth certificate or U.S. passport with you, along with proof of your social security number and two documents showing your address.

While getting a Real ID is optional in Pennsylvania, after May 7, you will need it to board domestic commercial flights and enter a military base and federal buildings if you don’t have a passport.

