PennDOT launches survey for feedback on winter services

PennDOT is asking drivers to answer some questions about its winter services.

Officials say safety is always a priority at PennDOT, and they want the public’s feedback through an online survey about how crews handled an active winter weather season.

“Public feedback through this survey helps us enhance public information as well as review perceptions and knowledge of our operations,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said.

The 16-question anonymous survey is available through April 28 and should take about five minutes to complete. It asks respondents about their timeline expectations for safe and passable roadways, how they rank snow-removal priorities, and how they rate PennDOT’s winter services.

Click here to take the survey.

