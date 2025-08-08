PennDOT, local lawmakers react quickly after woman’s registration receipt was altered at local DMV

BUTLER, Pa. — It was quick action by PennDOT investigating the situation that 11 Investigates uncovered on Tuesday.

“Initially, I was confused, but then as I thought about it more...this isn’t right; he shouldn’t be taking that away from me or anyone,” said Zahra Evans.

Evans is an 18-year-old who spoke out about her experience at a Butler DMV last Thursday. When she registered to vote for the first time, her receipt was handed back to her folded. Inside, a worker had crossed out Democratic and written Socialist.

“Zahra showed incredible courage to come forward to both file a complaint with the state government, come to me as a state legislator and talk to the press. That’s how we make change, we have to highlight when something like this happens so it doesn’t happen in the future,” said Rep Arvind Venkat, who represents Zahra’s district.

Change did happen. Within days, PennDOT was investigating the situation. Channel 11 was told by sources that camera footage captured it all and the worker was terminated. When we asked PennDOT for an update, a spokesperson released the following statement.

“The employee implicated in this situation was hired by an outside contractor working with PennDOT. We do not comment on personnel matters.”

Now, the Republican State Representative Aaron Bernstine, who represents that area, is weighing in.

“Anytime a situation occurs that deals with voting and elections, it’s of great concern. It’s something that should be taken very seriously. I’m happy to hear that individual isn’t in that capacity anymore, but we need to make sure this doesn’t happen moving forward,” Bernstine said.

Both of these lawmakers agree that it doesn’t matter the political party; no voter should have to experience this type of treatment.

“It put a damper on the whole experience and I don’t believe what he did was correct,” Evans said.

Evans also filed a complaint with the Office of the State Inspector General’s Office.

