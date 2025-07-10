PennDOT prepares to close Rolling Road for Freedom Road Expansion Project utility work

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The final phase of the Freedom Road Expansion Project is well underway, and soon, PennDOT will shut down Rolling Road to complete utility work.

Years of growth and economic development in Cranberry Township have led to the expansion of Freedom Road, an $18 million project that includes new highway and turning lanes, widening, and more for the passageway that connects Butler and Beaver counties.

In order for crews to conduct utility work along Freedom Road, PennDOT plans to close Rolling Road, a side street. As a detour, drivers will use LaPorte Drive, where Regis Kuntz Jr. has lived for more than 50 years.

“It just has grown tremendously,” said Kuntz Jr. “This is really going to be a traffic nightmare here.”

Rolling road will shut down on July 21 and likely reopen on September 5.

The entire project should be done in November.

