PennDOT reduces speed limits on major Pittsburgh area interstates due to snowy conditions

PennDOT has temporarily reduced speed limits to 45 mph on several highways in the Pittsburgh region due to the winter storm.

The affected highways include Interstates 79, 376, 279, and 579, as well as Route 28 in Allegheny County, I-376 in Beaver County and I-376 in Lawrence County.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

PennDOT has stated that additional speed restrictions on interstates and expressways may be implemented as the storm progresses. On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions must move to the right lane.

Despite ongoing efforts by PennDOT crews to treat roadways, the department emphasizes that roads will not be completely free of ice and snow. The primary goal is to keep roads passable, and treatment will continue throughout the storm until conditions improve.

Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions via 511PA, which provides real-time traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and access to over 1,200 traffic cameras.

PennDOT also advises motorists to maintain a safe distance from plow trucks and never attempt to pass them while they are plowing or spreading winter materials.

