Pennsylvania 2025 primary election: Polls now open

Tuesday is the 2025 primary election in Pennsylvania.

One of the biggest races we’ll be following is the race for Pittsburgh’s mayor.

Democratic incumbent Ed Gainey faces a primary challenge from Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor, a former member of the Pittsburgh City Council and son of the late Mayor Bob O’Connor.

On the Republican side, the two people vying for the nomination are Thomas West and Tony Moreno.

West is a local business owner and former East Liberty Chamber of Commerce board member.

Moreno is a former member of the Pittsburgh Police Department.

What to know:

The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pennsylvania is a closed primary, meaning only those who are registered members of a political party may vote the ballot of that political party.

LIVE UPDATES BELOW:

7:45 a.m.: Allegheny County said they’ve received some reports of issues at polling locations that failed to open at 7 a.m. Those issues included power outages, equipment issues and buildings not being opened.

The county said most of the issues have been resolved, but they’re still working on opening polling places at West View 2 and 3, Pittsburgh 4-2 and 4-19, and Pittsburgh 15-19.

At West View 2 (St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran church) and 3 (West View Elementary), there was an equipment issue that delayed voting. Elections staff were deployed to address the issue. At Pittsburgh 4-2 and 4-19 (shared polling place, Community Human Services Food Bank) and Pittsburgh 15-19 (Glen Hazel Family HACP), poll workers were having issues gaining entrance into the building. County elections staff are contacting the building owners to gain access.

At the elections warehouse, 140 county staff are doing a final check of outer envelopes for vote-by-mail ballots to confirm the ballots have been signed and that the ballot is contained inside an inner envelope.

