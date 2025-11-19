Pennsylvania AG launches Elder Exploitation Section, expanding protections for seniors

Attorney General Dave Sunday announced the launch of the Elder Exploitation Section on Tuesday, expanding protections for older Pennsylvanians against financial theft and fraud.

The announcement was made at the Pennsylvania State Capitol, where Sunday emphasized the importance of holding offenders criminally responsible.

The Elder Exploitation Section will focus on cases involving financial exploitation, deception and theft from seniors, often perpetrated by trusted individuals such as relatives and caregivers.

Led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Elizabeth Schneider and Chief Agent Lucas Miller, the section has already begun operations with a caseload of about 30 cases.

“These cases are as heartbreaking as they are financially devastating to the senior victims,” Attorney General Sunday said during the announcement.

The section was created by reallocating existing staff with experience in elder law, and it aims to provide resources that municipal police departments may lack for complex investigations.

Referrals to the Elder Exploitation Section are expected from police departments, county, state and federal agencies, among others.

The Office of Attorney General will continue to support seniors through other sections, including the Bureau of Consumer Protection and Medicaid Fraud Control Section.

