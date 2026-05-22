Pennsylvania American Water begins monthly water quality sampling at Butler County reservoir

Pennsylvania American Water has begun monthly boat-based water quality sampling at Lake Oneida and Thorn Run reservoirs in Butler County.

This enhanced monitoring program aims to help ensure safe, high-quality, and reliable drinking water for more than 20,000 customer connections.

The monitoring program allows Pennsylvania American Water to better understand changing conditions in the reservoirs. This insight helps operators adjust treatment processes to maintain water quality for customers served by these sources.

Pennsylvania American Water also uses solar-powered mixers in both reservoirs to improve water quality. These mixers prevent algae growth by providing continuous circulation within the reservoirs.

Jake Gentile, senior director of operations for Pennsylvania American Water, explained the importance of this work.

“This work helps us deliver the high-quality water our customers depend on every day,” Gentile said. “By monitoring conditions across the reservoirs, we can make real-time adjustments to treatment and continue providing safe, reliable service.”

The Lake Oneida and Thorn Run reservoirs supply water to customers in the City of Butler; Connoquenessing, East Butler and Saxonburg boroughs; and Butler, Center, Clinton, Connoquenessing, Donegal, Forward, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lancaster, Oakland, Penn and Summit townships.

Recreational boating is prohibited on both reservoirs. However, fishing is allowed from the shore.

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