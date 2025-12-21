Pennsylvania American Water begins wastewater main project in Butler park to protect nearby stream

BUTLER, Pa. — A water company has started a multi-million dollar infrastructure improvement project in Butler, expected to help protect local waterways.

Pennsylvania American Water officials say the project in Alameda Park will strengthen wastewater service and advance watershed protection efforts.

Crews are expected to replace around 3,700 feet of aging wastewater main with a larger, more reliable line. This is supposed to improve sewer flow and reduce stormwater infiltration, which in turn helps prevent sewer overflows, protecting Sullivan Run and other nearby recreation areas.

Other upgrades associated with the project include 20 new manholes and a specialized bore under Route 422 to install the new line without disturbing the highway.

Construction will take place in lower Alameda Park, which will be closed to traffic during the work, which is expected to be completed by June. The work will also shut down a portion of the Alameda Park Multi-Use Trail.

Alameda Park Multi-Use Trail Closure

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group