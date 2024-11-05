Pennsylvania preparing to activate National Guard for ‘election support’

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania is one of 10 states “preparing” to activate National Guard troops for election support.

Pennsylvania and nine other states including Iowa, Oregon and Wisconsin have troops on standby or “preparing to activate” orders.

Ten states, such as swing states Arizona and North Carolina, have troops on active-duty orders, NBC says.

NBC News reports the troops are mostly activated for cyber support, law enforcement or general support to the election.

In total between all 20 states, about 250 troops have been activated.

