Pennsylvania attorney general files lawsuit against Butler County-based landlord

PITTSBURGH — A landlord in Butler County is facing a lawsuit from Attorney General Michelle Henry over alleged unlawful leasing and debt collection practices.

The lawsuit alleges A.R. Building company, which owns 20 apartment complexes in Pennsylvania, inflated some security deposit charges by 50% and sent collection letters to tenants after they moved out demanding payment. The three-count complaint alleges three violations of the Consumer Protection Law.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and restitution and prohibits the company from further illegal leasing and debt collection practices.

“Many renters face challenges due to their unequal bargaining power in the housing market. My office will continue to hold landlords accountable for violations of state consumer protection laws and will not stand by when consumers are harmed,” Henry said in a statement.

