Pennsylvania band Jellyroll settles lawsuit with county star Jelly Roll over name

The battle of Jellyroll vs. Jelly Roll is over.

The law firm representing the Delaware County wedding band Jellyroll announced Tuesday that the band’s leader settled an intellectual property claim against country music star Jelly Roll, WCAU reports.

The band Jellyroll, which held the trademark on their name since 2010, had a problem with the name of Grammy-nominated singer Jelly Roll.

The band’s leader, Kurt Titchenell, released a statement, saying legal action had been withdrawn, WCAU reports.

“We look forward to our continued use of the name, Jellyroll Band, in connection with our party band business,” Titchenell said.

The band sued the singer on April 8.

The terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

