Pennsylvania court officials warn of text scam soliciting payment for fake traffic tickets

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania court officials are warning the public of a text scam.

The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts says the scams involve messages that mimic the Pennsylvania Courts and/or Unified Judicial System website. The text tells victims that court records show they have an outstanding traffic ticket that must be paid.

The scam also lays out fake actions and penalties if the ticket is not paid, including license and vehicle suspension, prosecution and negative credit score impacts.

Court officials say they will never call or text anyone soliciting payment via any means for any reason. You should never give personal information to anyone claiming to be from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts through text or call.

If you get one of these scam texts, officials encourage you to contact local police at the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection at (800) 441-2555.

