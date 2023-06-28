Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on 1981 Butler County homicide

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County are seeking information on a cold case homicide that happened over four decades ago.

On July 15, 1981, Vicki Lynn Sinz, 22, was last seen at around 3 a.m. walking north on state Route 8 from the Rusty Nail Pub in Butler Township near the Picklegate Bridge. She was wearing a blue body shirt with a design, a blue jean vest, blue jeans, a brown leather belt, knee socks, beige or tan leather boots with a side zipper, glasses with her initials etched on one lens and a beige or tan leather purse with a long shoulder strap.

According to officials, her body was found around ten days later in a culvert running under Brook Devore Road in nearby Summit Township.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of the case or the location of a wanted person, fugitive or missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Butler at (724) 284-8100 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

