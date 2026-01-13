Pennsylvania DEP encourages residents to test their homes for radon

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is urging residents to test their homes for radon during National Radon Action Month in January, highlighting the serious health risks that elevated radon levels pose.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, responsible for approximately 21,000 deaths each year. In Pennsylvania, around 40% of homes exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) action level of 4.0 pCi/L for radon exposure, making it a significant public health concern.

Pennsylvania Department Secretary Jessica Shirley of Environmental Protection, stated, “Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer after smoking in the United States and is a serious concern within the Commonwealth, but it is also very easy to protect yourself and your family from this naturally occurring gas.” She urged residents to pick up radon test kits from local hardware stores, stating that they should be placed on the lowest floor of the home to accurately determine radon levels.

Testing for radon is especially crucial during the colder months when homes are closed up, allowing radon to accumulate. DEP recommends testing all homes, schools and public buildings to ensure safety from this hazardous gas.

Radon test kits typically cost between $20 and $30 and can be obtained at many home improvement stores or through Pennsylvania-certified radon laboratories. Homeowners can also hire state-certified radon testing companies to conduct the testing. DEP advises that homes with installed mitigation systems should be retested every two years to monitor radon levels effectively.

Upon testing, homeowners need to send kits to certified labs in Pennsylvania for analysis and they will receive their results directly. If elevated radon levels are detected, the DEP provides access to a list of state-certified radon mitigation system installers to help address the issue.

Installing permanent radon mitigation systems generally costs between $800 and $1,200. These systems require minimal maintenance and can significantly reduce health risks associated with radon in the home.

DEP’s Radon Division can be reached at 717-783-3594, or residents can call the Radon Hotline at 800-237-2366 for assistance interpreting test results and determining necessary follow-up actions.

