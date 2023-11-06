Pennsylvania election 2023: What to know before heading to the polls

Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday for the 2023 General Election.

The big races to watch in our area are Allegheny County district attorney, Allegheny County executive and Beaver County district attorney.

In the Allegheny County district attorney’s race, Stephen Zappala, who has had the job since 1998, accepted the Republican nomination after losing to Democrat Matt Dugan in the primary.

For Allegheny County executive, Democrat Sara Innamorato just left the Pennsylvania State House after five years and Republican Joe Rockey is a retired executive with PNC Bank.

Beaver County District Attorney Dave Lozier is facing challenger Nate Bible. Bible, a New Brighton native, private attorney and part-time public defender, is in the race as the Democratic candidate while incumbent Lozier, a Republican, is seeking his third term.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

The deadline to register to vote has passed. If you’re not sure if you are registered to vote, you can look up your registration here.

For an online tool that can help you find your polling place based on your address, click here.

The deadline to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot has passed. If you become physically disabled or ill, or if you have learned that you will be absent from your municipality on election day, you can request an Emergency Absentee Ballot.

Those who already submitted a mail-in or absentee ballot cannot vote at their polling place.

If you were issued an absentee or mail-in ballot but have not mailed in your ballot, you can bring your ballot and the pre-addressed outer return envelope containing the Voter’s Declaration to your polling place to be voided. After you surrender your ballot and envelope and sign a declaration, you can then vote a regular ballot.

If you don’t surrender your ballot and return envelope, you can only vote by provisional ballot at your polling place. Your county board of elections will then verify that you did not vote by mail before counting your provisional ballot.

Updates on voting in Allegheny County can be found here throughout the day.

You can rewatch the Allegheny County executive debate at 8 p.m. Monday by clicking here and the Beaver County district attorney debate at 8:30 p.m. Monday by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group