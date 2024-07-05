Pennsylvania expands access to telemedicine

A new bill signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro expands access to telemedicine services.

The bill requires health insurance and managed care plans to pay for covered health care services delivered through telemedicine.

The governor says the bill will help make health care more accessible and affordable for residents in rural communities.

“Every Pennsylvanian deserves to have access to quality, affordable health care when and where they need it – and it shouldn’t be up to an insurance company to pick and choose what they cover,” said Shapiro. “More and more Pennsylvanians are relying on telemedicine to see their doctors and this bill requires insurers to cover services delivered via telemedicine the same way they cover traditional in-person services. My Administration will continue to work across party lines to expand access to health care for all Pennsylvanians, including those in our rural communities.

Under the new law, if a commercial health insurer provides coverage for a health care service that is performed in person, it now must also cover that same service via telemedicine as long as the required standard of care is met.

The bill also sets telehealth accessibility standards for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

