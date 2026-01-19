Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Sculpture to be recycled into renewable energy

Officials are putting the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s 1,000-pound butter sculpture to good use now that the annual event has wrapped up.

The sculpture celebrated the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, highlighting both America’s history and agricultural contributions.

The 4-H Club of Dauphin County scraped away and dismantled the sculpture, with dairy farmer Brett Reinford transporting the leftover butter to his farm in Mifflintown.

At Reinford Farms, two methane digesters are utilized to convert not only the butter but also thousands of pounds of food waste from local retailers into renewable energy.

The Reinfords reportedly divert about 60,000 tons of food waste from landfills each year, helping to minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

“It’s the perfect example of a sustainable and cyclical operation,” Reinford said.

