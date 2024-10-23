Pennsylvania Game Commission advising drivers to be on the lookout for deer

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is advising drivers to be on the lookout for deer as the end of daylight saving time approaches.

Deer become more active in autumn, leading up to their fall breeding season or “rut,” the Game Commission said.

When daylight saving time ends on Nov. 3, more drivers will be on the road during the peak hours for deer activity.

“As the rut approaches, whitetails are ramping up their activity levels and expanding their home ranges,” said Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith. “We would like to encourage all drivers to be extra mindful of intensified deer movement this time of year.”

Data indicates drivers in Pennsylvania face some of the highest risks of crashing into a deer or other large animal.

A recent report showed Pennsylvania led the country in animal collision insurance claims, according to the Game Commission.

Drivers are advised to reduce their chances of crashing into deer by staying alert and better understanding their behavior.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group