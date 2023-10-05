Pennsylvania House passes legislation to complete overdue budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are making another attempt to send hundreds of millions of dollars to four universities in the state and get around a partisan dispute that has stopped it from passing.

The Associated Press said in order to get around the opposition, House Democrats shifted the money into a grant program in legislation.

Approval for the grant program only requires a simple majority vote, and the legislation passed in a 115-88 vote on Wednesday.

Republicans are calling the effort unconstitutional, according to AP.

The funding was one of many holdups in finalizing the state’s $45 billion budget.

The budget is now three months overdue.

AP said that House Republicans predicted the state Senate may give the efforts a “chilly reception.”

Under the new legislation, Penn State, Temple, the University of Pittsburgh and Lincoln University would receive about $643 million.

This is a 7% increase from last year. The universities are not state-owned but they do receive state subsidies.

The four schools have received annual funding in years past to subsidize tuition for in-state students. AP said lawmakers have typically given approval through a two-thirds majority vote to meet a requirement in the state constitution.

The money has been held up this year by Republican lawmakers objecting to school tuition increases.

AP reports the universities have said it is difficult to keep tuition flat without this funding, and they have had to plug the gap since July.

All of the universities planned their budgets around the funding eventually coming through.

Democrats are also working to deal with loose ends that have left about $1 billion of funding in limbo.

Legislation passed Wednesday night would allow the funding to flow to Democratic priorities, such as home repair subsidies, adult mental health services and subsidies for public defenders.

Under the new legislation, public schools would provide stipends for student teachers. Extra funding would be given to the state’s poorest district.

Funding would also be provided for ID kids if a child were to go missing.

Funding for tax scholarships is also increased under the new legislation.

AP reports that Republicans weren’t on board with the Democrats’ proposals.

“We have yet another legislative goodie bag. We have budget implementation language wrapped in a few special interest giveaways with one-sided Democratic caucus priorities in a behemoth bill to carry legislation that otherwise would not pass,” said Minority Leader Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster.

House Democratic leadership called the legislation an “honest attempt to address gaps.”

“Yes, this is unorthodox, but this is the reality of governing in uncharted territory,” said Majority Leader Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery.

The bills will now go to the state Senate, which is due back in session on Oct. 16.

