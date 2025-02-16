Pennsylvania kennel operator charged with animal cruelty

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — A kennel operator in Centre County is accused of mistreating dogs in his care.

Online court records show Steve Swarey was charged with seven counts of cruelty to animals on Feb. 5.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports the charges come after the Centre County humane society officer was called to Swarey’s kennels following a report of possible animal mistreatment. The officer reportedly found seven adult German Shepard-type dogs with significant neck injuries due to embedded electric bark collars — including open, inflamed wounds.

Swarey voluntarily surrendered the seven dogs and six uninjured four-week-old puppies, WJAC reported.

