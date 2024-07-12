Pennsylvania lawmakers pass nearly $48B budget almost 2 weeks into fiscal year

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Senate passed a $47.6 billion budget Thursday night, nearly two weeks into the fiscal year which began on July 1.

AP reports the plan does not increase sales or income tax rates and requires $3 billion in surplus cash to balance. This will leave more than $10 billion in reserves.

The plan comes with a 6% increase and most of the new money is going to public schools and human services.

Public schools will see an additional $900 million for instruction and special education, as well as hundreds of millions more in new subsidies for school construction. It will also go to tuition for private and cyber charter schools, AP reports.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, said the budget reflects a strong moral compass.

“This budget makes one of the most historic investments in what is our most valuable resources, and that is our children,” Harris said.

Nursing home operators will get a slight increase in rates. Counties will see a $20 million increase for mental health services.

Gov. Josh Shapiro originally proposed a $48.3 billion plan, which included $280 million in additional funds for public transit, a 20% increase. Republicans agreed to $80 million.

