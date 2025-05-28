Pennsylvania Lottery awards nearly $420K in prizes to online players in Butler, Lawrence counties

PITTSBURGH — Two local residents won big playing online lottery games.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says they’ve awarded online lottery prizes worth nearly $420,000 to Western Pennsylvania residents.

Officials say a Lawrence County resident won more than $318,000 playing the game Super Grid Surge.

A Butler County resident took home a $100,000 prize from Monopoly Secret Vault.

