Pennsylvania Lottery awards nearly $420K in prizes to online players in Butler, Lawrence counties

PITTSBURGH — Two local residents won big playing online lottery games.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says they’ve awarded online lottery prizes worth nearly $420,000 to Western Pennsylvania residents.
Officials say a Lawrence County resident won more than $318,000 playing the game Super Grid Surge.
A Butler County resident took home a $100,000 prize from Monopoly Secret Vault.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group