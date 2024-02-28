Pennsylvania Lottery raffle winner in Butler presented with $1M commemorative check

BUTLER, Pa. — A lucky winner in Butler was presented with a commemorative check after he won big in the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Jake Parkinson, 26, from Butler County, won $1 million from a New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at the Sheetz at 356 New Castle Road.

“I played the Raffle before a few years back. I figured I’d give it a shot,” Parkinson said. “It was a few days after the drawing when I went to that Sheetz and saw a sign that read $1 million Raffle ticket sold here. I remembered I bought one there and figured to check.”

Parkinson, a truck driver, said he was in disbelief when he discovered he won.

“This is truly life changing. When you play the Lottery, you’re hoping to win. Once I figured out I won big, I was in shock,” added Parkinson.

Parkinson said he plans to pay off his house and invest his winnings.

The Jan. 6 New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing awarded 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million: four $1 million prizes, four $100,000 prizes, 100 prizes of $1,000, and 5,892 prizes of $100. The raffle also featured eight weekly drawings that each awarded two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 6 drawing.

