Pennsylvania man imprisoned in Russia returns to Pittsburgh after release from prison, officials say

PITTSBURGH — A Bulter County native who was imprisoned in Russia for more than three years is back in the Pittsburgh area.

Officials confirm Marc Fogel landed at Pittsburgh International Airport late Tuesday afternoon. Fogel’s family also confirmed he’s back in Pittsburgh, saying that he’s happy to be back and is adjusting.

Fogel, a Butler County native, had been serving a 14-year sentence in a Russian penal colony for having a small amount of medical marijuana prescribed by a doctor for chronic back issues. He was teaching in Russia when he was detained at an airport in 2021.

Fogel returned to the U.S. on Feb. 11 after being released from prison in exchange for Alexander Vinnik, according to the Associated Press.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘I think God listened’: Marc Fogel’s mom reacts to him returning home from Russian imprisonment

On Saturday, Sasha Phillips, the Fogel family attorney, issued a statement from Marc that read in part: I am delighted to report I have positively completed the medical phase of the transition protocol done by the State Department. Tomorrow we will begin another phase of this program which needs to be completed before moving into life as we know it. I cannot wait to rejoin our community but this will take a bit of time and I ask for some patience in replying to you all. I look forward to reaching out to all of you in due time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group