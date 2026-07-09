Pennsylvania offers replacement SNAP benefits for food lost in power outages

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced on Thursday that replacement Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are available for residents.

SNAP households may be eligible for replacement benefits if their food was destroyed as a result of an extended power outage caused by a natural disaster or severe weather event.

States are able to provide replacement benefits totaling up to one month of a household’s SNAP benefit in the event food is destroyed by a natural disaster or other incident.

Dr. Pennsylvania Department Secretary Val Arkoosh of Human Services, highlighted the challenges faced by affected families.

“A power outage and loss of food can be extremely difficult to recover from for households on limited incomes, especially if they have already used their allocation of SNAP benefits for the month,” Arkoosh said. “If any Pennsylvanian who receives SNAP is in this situation, help is available. I urge SNAP recipients who lost food because of a power outage from the weekend’s storms to request replacement SNAP benefits as soon as possible so they can safely recover and get back on track.”

SNAP households that experienced an extended power outage or are still without power can immediately request a replacement in person or by phone with their County Assistance Office.

Recipients must complete and submit an Affidavit for Replacement of Food Destroyed in a Household Disaster within 10 days of the reported food loss.

Replacement requests can also be made through COMPASS and the myCOMPASS PA mobile app. Affidavit forms will be available in person at the County Assistance Offices for those unable to print.

To start this replacement request immediately, SNAP recipients can find their local County Assistance Office, call the Statewide Customer Service Center at one-877-395-8930, or upload the completed affidavit form to COMPASS or the myCOMPASS PA mobile app.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group