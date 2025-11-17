Pennsylvania Officials offering advice to residents during International Fraud Awareness Week

Pennsylvania officials are working to make sure residents are staying vigilant to avoid falling victim to fraud.

International Fraud Awareness Week started Sunday and runs through Saturday.

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department and Department of Banking Securities are teaming up to make the event happen for the 25th year.

“International Fraud Awareness Week is an important reminder to pause and reinforce vigilance about fraud. Fraudsters use urgency, confusion and emotional tactics to steal from and harm people. We want to ensure consumers know to be on the lookout for fraud and deceptive business practices.” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Insurance fraud can cause real financial harm, but it’s preventable when you’re aware of what to look for and what to avoid, such as buying insurance over the phone from cold callers. Consumers should never feel pressured to make quick decisions or share personal information over the phone, through email or via text message.”

Officials shared some tips on how people can protect themselves from fraudulent insurance sales scams, including:

Being cautious of unexpected calls: If you didn’t call them first, the salesperson probably found your information on a mailing list;

Not buying insurance over the phone from cold callers: The risk of fraud is greater if you buy insurance over the phone or online when you haven’t initiated such a purchase. Hang up on callers if something doesn’t sound or feel right;

Watching for scam artists: Be wary of people who say they are from Medicare, Social Security or any government agency, including PID. Medicare and PID do not make sales calls.

Keeping all documents and take notes: Request that policy and coverage information be emailed to you from the salesperson and review it prior to agreeing or giving any of your banking details. Keep any paperwork you get from an insurance company. Write down the names of people you talk to and details of conversations you have;

Checking licenses: Ensure that the companies and individuals you are dealing with to purchase insurance are licensed by PID. You can confirm licensed companies and individuals online at pa.gov/insurance; and

Never being rushed: Be wary of offers for a “last-chance deal.” If someone calls, emails, or mails you such an offer, decline it. Next, look it up online to see if it’s true and the company is real.

In a more general sense, DoBS Secretary Wendy Spicher shared the following steps for people to pretect themselves on a daily basis. Those tips are:

Use passwords that combine numbers or letters and do not include obvious or sensitive information;

Shred or tear up any personal information before you put it in the trash, including receipts, bank statements, insurance information, expired credit cards and credit card offers;

Do not give out personal information over the phone unless you initiated the call. Even then, make sure you are dealing with a trustworthy company and you know how your information will be used and stored by the company;

Only carry the identification and credit cards you really need. Do not keep your Social Security card in your wallet or your passport in your purse;

Check your credit report periodically (at least annually) and question any suspicious activity. Also, consider “freezing” your credit to prevent new credit from being opened in your name; and

Make sure your home computer has virus protection software and that operating system patches are up to date.

Moving forward, residents can always rely on the resources available to them from the state.

“Our experienced outreach staff travels the Commonwealth to educate consumers on how to avoid scams, spot the signs of fraud, and avoid identity theft, and they do it through engaging and informative presentations,” said Spicher. “As scams become more sophisticated and harder to identify, it’s critical to be informed and always stay alert. Fortunately, Fraud Awareness Week allows us to shine a spotlight on simple tips consumers can use every day to protect themselves.”

Anyone who believes they are being targeted by fraudsters or have fallen victim to scams is encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-877-888-4877.

They can also file a complaint by calling 1-866-COMPLAINT, visiting pa.gov/consumer or emailing consumer@pa.gov.

