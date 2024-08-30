Local

Pennsylvania park opening for Canada goose hunting season

SOMERSET COUNTY — A Pennsylvania park will be open for goose hunting in September.

The Laurel Hill State Park will be open for Canada goose hunting season.

Officials say the non-migratory bird causes crop damage and is a nuisance in residential neighborhoods.

Park visitors often complain about goose excrement in the area.

The hunt will proceed under Game Commission rules and regulations.

Hunting starts on Sept. 3.

