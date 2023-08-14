Local

Pennsylvania politicians offer condolences, support in wake of Plum Borough house explosion

House leveled in explosion in Plum Borough; several other homes damaged

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — Following a devastating house explosion in Plum Borough Saturday morning, Pennsylvania politicians are offering condolences to the community.

According to officials, the explosion happened at around 10:23 a.m. on Rustic Ridge Drive and Brookside Drive. Five people died and three more were hurt, with one remaining in critical condition.

Gov. Josh Shapiro says he and his wife Lori are praying for those who lost someone in the explosion, and says he’s grateful for the first responders who ran into danger in order to save lives.

“The five Pennsylvanians who passed and their families are in our thoughts today. May their memories be a blessing,” he said on Twitter.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said he and his wife Blayre are “standing with” Plum during “these trying times.”

Senator Bob Casey also offers condolences and says his office has been in touch with local officials to offer support.

State Rep. Brandon Markosek said of Facebook that “words cannot express the feelings and concerns” he has toward the Plum Borough.

“All of my energies will be devoted to helping those who are in need of assistance,” he said.

