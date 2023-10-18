Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to enhance school bus safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that would enhance school bus safety.

According to a news release, the bill would establish new traffic rules and increase penalties for overtaking a school bus.

“Violators of school traffic laws are fundamentally guilty of one of two offenses – aggressive or distracted driving. Neither is defensible nor acceptable,” Sen. Lisa Baker said. “Deaths and injuries are entirely preventable.”

The bill extends the requirement of how far drivers must stop before a school bus to 15 feet. Currently, the required distance is 10 feet.

“Pennsylvania is one of only a few states with a mere 10-foot stopping distance. Creating this extra buffer gives students more space to safely walk around the stopped bus and sends a message to motorists that this safety zone cannot be ignored,” Baker said.

The bill also includes penalties for drivers who fail to proceed with caution and those who do not prepare to stop for a bus. Increased penalties for drivers who repeatedly do not stop for school buses are included.

The bill will now head to the State House for consideration.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group