Pennsylvania soldier who died in Korean War accounted for

PENNSYLVANIA — A soldier from Pennsylvania who died in the Korean War has been accounted for.

Army Corporal Edward J. Smith, 18, of Allentown, was accounted for on May 15.

Smith was reported missing on Aug. 31, 1950, while fighting North Korean forces in the vicinity of Changnyong, South Korea. He was never found, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said.

On Oct. 6, 1950, a set of remains was recovered from an isolated grave in a rice paddy near the village of Ibang-ni, around eight miles west of Changnyong. Investigators could not make a scientific identification, and the remains were later transported to the United Nations Military Cemetery for temporary interment.

In June 2021, DPAA exhumed the remains from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu for scientific analysis and identification.

To identify Smith’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence, officials said.

Smith will be buried in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 23.

