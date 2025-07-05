Pennsylvania starts distributing $258M in property tax and rent rebates

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people across Pennsylvania are about to get some extra cash in their bank accounts, thanks to property tax and rent rebates.

The state started sending out checks as part of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program on Tuesday. This initial wave includes approximately 425,000 rebates totaling $258 million.

The money is going to older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities. Gov. Shapiro calls this a “big deal” for seniors.

“I’ve heard for years from seniors who struggle to stay in their homes, who need just a little bit of extra help, and how the property tax/rent rebate is a critical lifeline for them,” Shapiro said.

Applications for the 2024 rebates are still being accepted. The deadline was just extended to Dec. 31.

Click here to learn more about the program and how to apply.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group