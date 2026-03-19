Pennsylvania State Police announce plan for ‘IUPatty’s’ weekend

INDIANA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have announced their plans for this year’s “IUPatty’s” celebration.

The non-university-sanctioned celebration begins near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Friday and runs through Sunday.

Troopers said they will work with their Mounted Patrol Unit and the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement to make sure that the event is safe.

While the horses are out, troopers are reminding the public that anyone who teases, taunts, torments, beats, kicks or strikes the animals can be charged with a third-degree felony.

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Troopers said their efforts will also focus on handling increased traffic in the community and DUI enforcement.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity over the weekend is asked to call 911.

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