Local

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help finding man with felony arrest warrant in Fayette County

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Jerry Arthur Harris Jr. is wanted on an arrest warrant for "person to to possess a firearm," Crime Stoppers says.

State troopers are looking for a man who has a felony arrest warrant in Fayette County.

Jerry Arthur Harris Jr. is wanted on an arrest warrant for “person to to possess a firearm,” Crime Stoppers says.

Harris is known to frequent the Uniontown City area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police and reference incident PA23-1335932.

