Pennsylvania State Police asking for help finding man with felony arrest warrant in Fayette County

State troopers are looking for a man who has a felony arrest warrant in Fayette County.

Jerry Arthur Harris Jr. is wanted on an arrest warrant for “person to to possess a firearm,” Crime Stoppers says.

Harris is known to frequent the Uniontown City area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police and reference incident PA23-1335932.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group