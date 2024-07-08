Pennsylvania State Police continue to search for man accused of stealing from local gas well site

YOUNG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are trying to identify a male suspect involved in a burglary last year in Young Township, Indiana County.

On Nov. 13, 2023, employees of Diversified Energy reported that the company gas well site on Henry Road in Young Township had been burglarized. Several tools and other items were taken.

>> Suspect who stole items from Indiana County gas well site wanted by police

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a ball cap, gloves and a bandana/scarf covering his face. A second person, possibly a juvenile, was also seen in a Dodge Dakota with a cap on the bed during the incident.

Tips may be referred to the Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit at 724-357-1960.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group