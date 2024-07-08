Local

Pennsylvania State Police continue to search for man accused of stealing from local gas well site

Burglary On Nov. 13, employees of Diversified Energy reported that the company gas well site located on Henry Road in Young Township had been burglarized. State police are looking for the man and truck in this photo.

YOUNG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are trying to identify a male suspect involved in a burglary last year in Young Township, Indiana County.

On Nov. 13, 2023, employees of Diversified Energy reported that the company gas well site on Henry Road in Young Township had been burglarized. Several tools and other items were taken.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a ball cap, gloves and a bandana/scarf covering his face. A second person, possibly a juvenile, was also seen in a Dodge Dakota with a cap on the bed during the incident.

Tips may be referred to the Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit at 724-357-1960.

