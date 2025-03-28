Missing 77-year-old Westmoreland County woman found safe

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE 6:50 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police said a 77-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Westmoreland County has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman who may be at risk of harm.

Joann Lovell, 77, was initially reported missing out of Redmont Place in Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Her 2006 Gold Lincoln Town Car with a license plate reading GZS3778 was spotted on Route 30 in North Versailles at 2:40 p.m.

Lovell is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She has blue eyes.

Troopers said she may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg Barracks at 724-832-3288.

