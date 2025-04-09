Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Cambria County man

CAMBRIA COUNTY — State police are looking for a missing Cambria County man.

Larry Stephen Bursky, 49, was last seen by a family member on the evening of April 5.

Bursky is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Bursky was last seen driving a 2010 Dodge Avenger sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate reading MJW2164.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

