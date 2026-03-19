Pennsylvania State Police report details deadly multi-vehicle crash along I-80 in Mercer County

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are shedding light on a deadly multi-vehicle crash that shut down a stretch of I-80 in Mercer County for hours.

According to a report, troopers responded to I-80 westbound, east of Bethel-Wilmington Road in Shenango Township, at 9:38 a.m. on Wednesday.

Per PSP, a pickup truck traveling in the right lane rear-ended a sedan also traveling in the right lane.

The sedan then struck the rear of a tractor-trailer and became partially stuck underneath. The sedan’s driver was pronounced dead on scene, PSP says.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati says the driver, an adult man, died from blunt force trauma to the head and chest. His death has been ruled accidental, and he has yet to be identified pending notification to next-of-kin.

The tractor-trailer and pickup truck’s drivers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, PSP says.

The report identifies the pickup truck’s driver as Carlos A. Valdivia Perez, 26, of Cliffside Park, N.J. He is charged with following too closely.

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